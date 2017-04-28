Sheffield United Fan’s Column: How opinions changed over the course of the season at Bramall Lane

Now we’re at the end of what has statistically been the best season in Sheffield United’s recent history, it’s revealing to look back at some comments on Youtube after their woeful start to the season.

After the opening day defeat to Bolton Wanderers:

n theuk7yahoo - Here we go again ... should have, could have. Nigel Adkins MKII.

n Dallas Robinson - First game of a 46 game season, give the new players a couple of games, we will be dangerous and we will go up THIS season.

After the home League Cup defeat to Crewe:

n DLeeGSW10 - New season but same old Blades.

n coza 04 - Same old same old.

After the home draw with Rochdale:

n Steve 1889 - It will be long ball football with no plan B.

n theuk7yahoo8 - Usual rubbish from United. Scraping a draw at home to Rochdale is just not good enough.

n xXdanielXx Plays - Wilder out.

n Charles Getter - From an NTFC fan, you have to give Wilder a chance. He’s tactically good but bases much of his success off organisation and man management, which don’t come overnight.

n Sufc 1889 - These players are better than what we had last season but they need to gel together. CW speaks truth unlike the other managers in the past, so have faith in him.

After the 3-0 home defeat to Southend United:

n Sam Whittaker - The sad thing is that the club are only headed in one direction at the moment and it isn’t upwards.

After the defeat at Millwall:

n Julian Herbert - Changes have to be made!!!!!!

n David Rawiri - Takes time.

n Julian Herbert - Sack Wilder, we’ve given him time!!!!!!

But just to show what I know, here’s what I wrote in this column a couple of days after the first day defeat at Bolton Wanderers: United were slightly the better of two unimpressive teams, but I didn‘t see anything that indicated that either side will be in the top two at the end.