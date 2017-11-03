Sheffield United: ‘Don’t ever question this team’s character’ says Wilder ahead of Yorkshire derby with Hull City

Wilder accused the visitors of being “out-battled” and “out-fought” during Tuesday’s defeat at Queens Park Rangers; a result which saw them slip from first to third in the race for Premier League football next term.

Jamal Blackman is a doubt for tomorrow's game against Hull City: David Klein/Sportimage

Although his words were interpreted as a slight on United’s commitment levels, Wilder moved to clarify those comments ahead of tomorrow’s Yorkshire derby against Hull City, saying: “I’d never question the character of these lads because they’ve got it in abundance. They’ve shown that time and time again.

“But I did feel as if we lost sight a little bit down there of the things we are good at and have got us into the position we are in. So what I want us to see, starting from now, is us doing them again.”

“It’s not a case of me wanting ‘a response’ against Hull,” Wilder added. “Because, like I’ve said, I don’t think these boys need to respond to anything. What we have got to do, though, is do everything to get back to winning ways because, in my eyes, we were guilty of passing up a real opportunity down there.”

Jamal Blackman is unlikely to face Leonid Slutsky’s side after injuring his back at Loftus Road although Wilder, who confirmed wing-back George Baldock (hamstring) could feature, refused to rule the Chelsea loanee out altogether. Blackman was undergoing tests at Stamford Bridge yesterday to ascertain the extent of the problem. But Wilder revealed initial results suggested the 24-year-old had escaped serious damage during his collision with Cameron Carter-Vickers.

George Baldock is receiving treatment for a tight hamstring: David Klein/Sportimage

“Jamal is being looked at there,” Wilder said. “They don’t think there’s any bone damage so he might be okay, we’ll just have to see.”

“We had to take George off because of the situation with Kieron (Freeman) who is already out,” Wilder explained. “We’re working with him and, fingers crossed, George will be fine to take part in this one.”