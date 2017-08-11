Sheffield United: Defender hands The Blades a pre-Boro boost

George Baldock is on the verge of a return to action after making progress in his battle against injury.

The Sheffield United defender has yet to make an competitive appearance since leaving MK Dons earlier this summer after damaging a foot.

But, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Middlesbrough, Chris Wilder confirmed Baldock is set to resume full training next week.

“George is back out there on the grass,” the United manager said. “He’s been doing plenty of work and will step it up, rejoin the whole sessions, on Monday if everything goes according to plan. That’s good news for us because, not only is he a really good player in his own right, but he’ll also push Kieron Freeman as well.”

United travel to the North-East with a near full strength squad at their disposal after Ched Evans recovered from a hip complaint. But James Hanson, who was replaced by Evans during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie, has joined goalkeeper Simon Moore on the treatment table.

“It’s a huge frustration for ‘Big Hans’ because he’s only just come back from a knock,” Wilder said. “He’s got a tight hamstring so he’ll miss out. It’s a shame because he missed a lot of football during pre-season and now he’s going to be out again. Hopefully he’ll be okay sooner rather than later.”

James Hanson is set to miss Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Meanwhile, United have confirmed that 550 tickets will be on sale for their game against Middlesbrough from 3.30pm tomorrow at the Riverside Stadium’s away box office. Only cash purchases will be processed.