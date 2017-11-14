Sheffield United: David Brooks says his international honour is thanks to the Championship club’s good work

David Brooks owes a debt of gratitude to Sheffield United after admitting his presence in the Wales squad which faces World Cup finalists Panama tonight is thanks to the Championship club.

Brooks, who recently signed a new long-term contract with Chris Wilder’s side, could win his second cap against the Central Americans after featuring in the team which visited France last week.

The youngster, who admitted his mum cried tears of joy after learning he had chosen to represent the country of her birth, said: “The international call-up is a fantastic achievement for me but, really, it’s all down to the club. It’s down to what Sheffield United and the people here have done for me.”

Brooks, aged 20, has made 16 appearances for United this term after helping them win the League One title last season. Although his progress since graduating from the Steelphalt Academy has reportedly attracted the attention of a host of top-flight clubs, the Warrington-born attacker, who played for England under-20’s at the recent Toulon Tournament, was happy to commit his future to Bramall Lane by signing a four year deal last month.

“I can tell the fans like me and I like being here,” Brooks said. “It’s great to hear them singing your name. It’s better that being booed isn’t it.

“I like to enjoy myself out there. You’ve got to do your job for the team but you’ve also got to do yourself justice.”

“I’m pretty chilled about everything else,” Brooks added. “I can’t control all of that. It’s not down to me.

“I have no idea what goes on behind the scenes. I just get on with my football day in and day out. That’s what I’m bothered about. It’s nice to cement my place but, day in day out, I don’t think much changes.”