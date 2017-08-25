Sheffield United: David Brooks links-up with Wales after impressing for England

Sheffield United’s David Brooks has been named in the Wales under-21 squad for next month’s UEFA Championship qualifiers against Switzerland and Portugal.

The news comes only three months after he declined an invitation to join Robert Page’s squad at the Toulon Tournament, linking-up with England instead.

Brooks, who could make his first league start for United against Derby County tomorrow, was subsequently named player of the tournament in France. His decision represents a major coup for Page who made over 100 appearances for the South Yorkshire club between 2001 and 2004.

“I’m delighted with the opportunity to play for Wales,” Brooks told United’s official website. “I’ve spoken to Robert Page and I’m looking forward to joining up with the squad.

“It is a boost to know my progress in being monitored at international level and it will be an honour to play for Wales; it will be a proud moment. My mother is Welsh, she’s from Llangollen and I’m sure all the family will come out to support me.”