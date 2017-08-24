Sheffield United: David Brooks has signed a new contract

David Brooks signed a new contract at Bramall Lane earlier this year, Chris Wilder has revealed.

The Sheffield United manager, speaking at the Championship club’s training ground this morning, confirmed Brooks was handed fresh terms towards the end of last season but that “we didn’t chose to make a fuss of it” at the time.

“David did that in February,” Wilder said. “So we’re protected there. There’s not any worries on that score.”

Brooks, aged 20, has enjoyed a stellar rise since being plucked from the Steelphalt Academy following Wilder’s appointment 15 months ago. Having impressed during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City, he could make his first league start for United when Derby County visit South Yorkshire on Saturday. Brooks’ present agreement is believed to extend until 2019.

“We’ve got a few bumps and bruises,” Wilder, who confirmed he is “close” to making at least one new signing before the match, said. “I’m not going to deny it, there are a few issues, but we’ll keep those in house.”