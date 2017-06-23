Sheffield United: Chris Wilder’s future at Bramall Lane set to be secured

Sheffield United will hand Chris Wilder an improved contract ahead of the new Championship campaign.

The gesture is designed to reward the 49-year-old for his achievements since being appointed 13 months ago and comes following reports Sunderland have placed him on their short-list of targets to succeed David Moyes.

Although talks between Wilder’s representative and Bramall Lane’s hierarchy are not linked to that interest - The Star reported they had been discussed at boardroom level last month - United were keen to cement Wilder’s position after he led them to the League One title during his first season in charge.

The fresh deal, which was agreed in principle last week, is thought to tie Wilder to the club beyond the terms of the contract he signed after leaving Northampton Town. That ran until the summer of 2019.

Wilder also won promotion during his stay at Sixfields.

Chris Wilder holds the League One trophy aloft: Simon Bellis/Sportimage