Sheffield United: Chris Wilder’s big selection dilemma for this afternoon’s meeting with Norwich City

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has refused to rule Clayton Donaldson out of today’s game against Norwich City, despite insisting he will not gamble with the centre-forward’s fitness.

Donaldson scored twice on his debut at Sunderland last weekend but missed Tuesday’s victory over Bolton Wanderers with a hamstring injury.

Wilder, who admitted it was “touch and go” whether the 33-year-old will feature against City during United’s pre-match media conference, said: “Clayton has got a chance, he’s not definitely out, we’ll just have to see. The one thing we won’t be doing is taking any risks with him or anyone else, though, not at this stage of the season. There’s no point.”

United, who visit Sheffield Wednesday next weekend, have won their last four Championship fixtures and all three since losing to Leicester City in the EFL Cup. Samir Carruthers is set to bolster Wilder’s options in midfield after recovering from a muscle problem.

City manager Daniel Farke, who is without Portugal striker Nelson Oliveira, said: “It will be a hard test because Sheffield United have had a good start.

“Sheffield United play with a high intensity, aggressiveness and a big togetherness. We prepare our players in tactical terms but we have to be awake, aware and aggressive too. We know we are good in possession and at technical things but we have to win the one against one duels and second balls.”