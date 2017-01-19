Sheffield United: Chris Wilder praises his player’s response to defeat as defender prepares to return

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed Daniel Lafferty is in contention for a return to the starting eleven following injury.

The Northern Ireland international missed last weekend’s defeat by Walsall with a back complaint but could feature against Gillingham on Saturday after being cleared to train this morning.

Daniel Lafferty could return to action, Chris Wilder confirmed earlier today. Photo: Sportimage)

Wilder, who admitted his players had “apologised” to United’s coaching staff following their loss at the Banks’s Stadium, said: “We are hoping (he will be fit), he will be training today. We have given him enough time to recover, sometimes back issues are difficult to time.

“Hopefully he will come through training and give us the option of being involved, because he has played well when he has.”

Wilder, speaking during his pre-match press conference at the Steelphalt Academy, has challenged United to take out their frustration on Adrian Pennock’s side. They will enter the game against the visitors from Kent still on top of the League One table but now only a point ahead of second-placed Scunthorpe.

“I wasn’t surprised by the reaction from the players (to Walsall), knowing what their character and mentality is like,” Wilder said. “We were massively disappointed, it was a mad 20 minutes from our point of view. We never dealt with their counter attacks, made individual errors.

“Players were coming up to me on Monday and apologising, there’s no need, this is the game and players make individual errors. It’s the biggest defeat we have had all season, but I am not going to take a wrecking ball to the team.

“There’s the same old bumps and bruises, but there wasn’t many missing on Monday morning. I think they recognise they needed to get back on the training ground and put a good shift in ahead of Saturday.”