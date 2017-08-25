Sheffield United: Chris Wilder gives his stance on selling players as club closes in on new signing

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has reassured supporters the club has no plans to part company with its most prized talents, including England youth international David Brooks, before next week’s transfer deadline.

Instead Wilder, who last night confirmed that Brooks signed an extended contract earlier this year, outlined plans to bolster his squad during the final six days of the window.

David Brooks has signed a new contract: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Confirming United hope to unveil at least one new face ahead of tomorrow’s game against Derby County, Wilder said: “I don’t want to lose somebody unless I want to or feel we might need to sacrifice somebody to bring someone else in.

I’m talking about the players who have been starring for us last year and are the mainstays this season too.

“We want to keep those players here, whether it’s Couttsy (Paul Coutts), Flecky (John Fleck), Jack (O’Connell) or Brooksy, who is a young boy, we want to build something with them. We are back in the powerseat after coming up.”

Brooks, aged 20, enhanced his reputation with a swashbuckling performance during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Leicester City. Despite attracting attention from numerous top-flight clubs since graduating from United’s Steelphalt Academy, the forward told The Star earlier this summer that his “only focus” is earning a starting role at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder with his assistant Alan Knill: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder, who indicated United could protect their position further by offering Brooks another improved deal, said: “A new contract? He’s only just signed one. But you’re always having to look and protect.

“We’re in a fantastic position because he’s our player. But when players progress, we obviously have to look at the situation. But he’s with us and the best place for him is here, with Sheffield United. That’s how I see it and that’s what will be happening.”

United’s preparations for the visit of Gary Rowett’s side have taken place against a backdrop of furious activity in the transfer market as Wilder, who wants to strengthen at both ends of the pitch, attempts to secure his remaining targets. Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Leonard of Southend and Wolves’ Conor Coady are all known to feature on United’s wanted-list although talks with several Premier League sides have also taken place.

Tottenham’s USA-born centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is one player in particular who has been looked at.

David Brooks was Sheffield United's man of the match against Leicester City

“We’d like to think we have one involved for the weekend and hopefully two,” Wilder said. “That will boost us. We’re always looking at our players as well. We should do one before the game and maybe two. We’re just waiting on other things to happen to free players up. There will be a couple of loans and maybe a permanent one or two.”