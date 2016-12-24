Sheffield United: Chris Wilder gears-up for key recruitment drive

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has received the green light to strengthen his squad when the transfer window reopens next month.

Wilder, whose side enter Boxing Day’s game against Oldham Athletic second in the League One table, was given the go-ahead following discussions with members of Bramall Lane’s hierarchy including co-owners Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Confirming a new winger tops his wanted-list, Wilder revealed he could also bolster United’s options in midfield while a centre-half will also be a priority if Ethan Ebanks-Landell is recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We’ve identified players and our number one targets,” Wilder said. “But, as always, three things have to happen. We have to agree with the player’s club, we have to agree a fee and then something with the player. But we’ve been doing the groundwork and we want to strengthen. We’d like to get all of our number one targets of course. But I’m sure there will be activity, with players coming into the building.”

United have made a strong start to the season and, only three points behind leaders Scunthorpe, are well-placed to challenge for automatic promotion during the second half of the campaign. But, with Harry Chapman ruled-out for up to four months by injury, Wilder has identified a lack of numbers “in the wide areas” as being a potential cause for concern.

“I said when I came into the club that I’ll take a very hands-on approach,” Wilder added. “We’ll be consistent with our approach, we’re not going to be railroaded into having a massive knee-jerk spend-up but the board have been as good as gold.

“Kevin and the Prince have been very supportive. I think it’s all about trust, that’s always the important thing. I’ll treat this club’s money as mine.”