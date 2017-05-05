Sheffield United: Chris Wilder and Leon Clarke win League One awards as ‘keeper is linked with the Lane

Chris Wilder has dedicated his League One Manager of the Month award to Bramall Lane’s “relentless and ruthless” players.

The Sheffield United chief, who is understood to have included Walsall’s Neil Etheridge on a list of potential close season targets, was selected ahead of Stuart McCall, Uwe Rosler and Graham Alexander after his team lifted the title and reached 100 points.

United’s Leon Clarke received the divisional player-of-the-month trophy following a run of six goals in as many games.

“Day in day out, whether the job has been done or not, the boys have been relentless and ruthless in their approach,” Wilder said. “To get promoted, it would have been easy to say ‘we’ve had a great season’ but they’ve just pushed on.”

“You do your talking on the pitch and the players have certainly done that,” Wilder, whose team finished 14 points clear of second-place, added. “We said we wouldn’t down tools until after the final game and we were true to our word. We respect the integrity of the competition and we respect our supporters too.”

Etheridge, aged 27, was yesterday offered a three year contract by Jon Whitney’s side in an attempt to keep him at the Banks’s Stadium. But the Philippines international is believed to have told Walsall he wants to consider his options before agreeing fresh terms. With Simon Moore consolidating his position as United’s first-choice goalkeeper, Wilder’s reported interest in Etheridge suggests either George Long or Jake Eastwood are being considered for loan moves ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Leon Clarke is the League One player of the month

Chesterfield’s Ched Evans, the former United striker, is poised to return next week with David Brooks moving in the opposite direction.