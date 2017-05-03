Sheffield United: Chris Wilder and Leon Clarke receive award nominations

Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder and Leon Clarke have been nominated for Sky Bet manager and player of the month awards.

Wilder, whose team finished 14 points clear of its nearest rivals, was shortlisted alongside Scunthorpe’s Graham Alexander, Stuart McCall of Bradford City and Fleetwood’s Uwe Rosler after delivering the League One title to Bramall Lane.

Clarke, meanwhile, is competing with Ricky Holmes of Charlton Athletic, Bradford City’s Mark Marshall and Bolton Wanderers’ David Wheater after scoring six goals in as many matches at the end of the campaign.

A statement, issued on behalf of the competition’s sponsors, read: “When a side clinches promotion early, they sometimes relax too much. Wilder refused to allow it to happen, setting his title-winning players the target of 100 points. They reached it by winning all six of their April fixtures with a 16-3 goal differential.”

“When he (Clarke) is on form and infused with belief, there are very few EFL strikers who can match the much-travelled frontman,” it continued. “Finally free of injuries, his six goals in six games came in all varieties – headers, volleys and sweeping finishes.”

The winners will be unveiled on Friday.