Sheffield United: Chesterfield move for Louis Reed

Sheffield United midfielder Louis Reed could join Chesterfield on loan.

The League Two club, who earlier this week were informed his team mate David Brooks’ temporary transfer had been cancelled, have held talks with their counterparts at Bramall Lane about signing the teenager.

Reed, like Brooks a graduate of the Steelphalt Academy, became the youngester ever player to represent United in a league fixture when he made his debut against Rotherham three years ago.

The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract at with the club at the end of that season.