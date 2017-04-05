Sheffield United: Bramall Lane will be more intimidating than Wembley, Coventry City are warned

If they can perform in front of nearly 75,000 people at Wembley then Coventry City, three days after lifting the Checkatrade Trophy, should not suffer from stagefright at Bramall Lane tonight.

But, as his team attempts to seal promotion with five games remaining, Chris Wilder has warned the visitors that facing Sheffield United on home soil will prove a much tougher examination than the one they passed at the national stadium.

“We’re hopefully going to have 25,000 plus breathing down their necks whereas on Sunday, they had 40,000 plus and outnumbered the opposition on a big open pitch with nothing to lose,” Wilder, reflecting on City’s game against Oxford last weekend, said. “Now it’s back to the bread and butter, with our fans right on top of them. I’m not being disrespectful but this is going to be a totally different game and a totally different environment.”

United, who yesterday confirmed that Caolan Lavery will miss the rest of the season through injury, triumphed 2-1 at the Ricoh Arena in December.

Although Mark Robins’ side are bottom of the table, 50 points behind his League One leaders, Wilder added: “They might get a boost from it but, if they want to get a result at our place, they are going to have to bring their ‘A’ game. I say that through looking at our players and how they’ve been all season.

“On Sunday, they showed they are a dangerous outfit, they’ve got some good footballers. Obviously Mark has come in and got a reaction. There was always going to be a reaction to a Wembley final too. They’ve got some experienced players in Beavon and Clarke, who knows his way around the division.”