Sheffield United: Bramall Lane breathes a sight of relief over Samir Carruthers

Fears that Samir Carruthers suffered a serious injury on his Sheffield United debut have been quashed by the League One club.

Instead Chris Wilder, who signed the midfielder from MK Dons last week, predicted Carruthers could only be absent for a month after revealing he has being diagnosed with a strained rather than ruptured knee ligament.

The 23-year-old limped-off only a quarter-of-an-hour into his first appearance as a United player during Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Southend and Wilder said: “We are relatively happy with the outcome, he’s strained ligaments and our medical team are managing the situation in-house. In the 14 minutes he played at Southend he gave everyone a glimpse of what he’s about and the score moved from 2-1 to 4-1 when he was on the pitch.”