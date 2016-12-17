Sheffield United: Blades skipper prepares for a ‘crucial’ Christmas

Billy Sharp is convinced Sheffield United’s next three results could shape the rest of their season.

Chris Wilder’s side climbed to second in the League One table, level on points with leaders Scunthorpe, after beating Coventry City 2-1 on Thursday night.

United face Oldham Athletic at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day before playing host to Northampton Town five days later and Sharp, who scored both of the visitors’ goals against City, said: “We’ve got three massive games coming up now. I don’t want to get over-excited or ahead of myself but, if we can do well in them, then we should have an exciting second-half of the season coming up.

“We’re joint top and, if you’d have asked us if we’d have accepted that after four games, then we’d have snapped your hand off. The gaffer has set us up to be tough to beat and to win games of football.”

United, who travel to Bury on January 2, failed to win any of their first five outings this term.

Sharp took his tally for the season to 14 after grabbing a late winner at the Ricoh Arena and added: “We’re creating a lot of chances, I’m in a good side. I love scoring goals but there’s no better buzz when it’s for three points. Everyone here has shown they can score, all the way through, which can only be a good thing.”