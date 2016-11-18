Sheffield United: Blades plan fresh round of talks in a bid to keep Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Sheffield United are planning further talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers in a bid to resolve Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s future at Bramall Lane.

Fears have been expressed the defender, who joined Chris Wilder’s side on a season long loan earlier this term, could be recalled in January after impressing for the League One club.

As The Star revealed on Monday, United have identified Millwall’s Byron Webster as a possible replacement should Ebanks-Landell head back to Molineux. But, with new manager Paul Lambert claiming Wolves’ squad became bloated under his predecessor Walter Zenga, officials in South Yorkshire remain hopeful the 23-year-old will stay put.

“We’re in discussion,” Wilder said. “But let the boy get on with playing football and everything else will sort itself out.

“The lad is enjoying his football and that decision will be made in time. We’re not just going to make a phone call on January 1 to see what’s happening. We’re talking all the time. But he is their player and we have to respect that fact.

United enter tomorrow’s meeting with Shrewsbury Town third in the table and unbeaten in 12 League One games.

Chris Wilder wants Ethan Ebanks-Landell to stay in South Yorkshire

Wilder added: “At the moment, my mentality is going into November, nothing else. That’s the attitude I take. In January, we don’t want to upset the balance but we also need a bit of strengthening. The owners are aware of that, (chief executive) Stephen Bettis is aware of that and we’re having discussions too.

“We’ve trimmed the squad and I’m sure they’ll back me, if needed, in a sensible way. That’s what they’ve always done for me here.”