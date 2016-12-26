Sheffield United: Blades hold talks with Middlesbrough over winger’s future

Sheffield United have opened talks with Middlesbrough about bringing Harry Chapman back to Bramall Lane.

But Chris Wilder, the League One club’s manager, admitted he could be forced to tear-up the proposed deal if the on-loan midfielder fails to make a quick recovery from injury.

Chapman returned to Teesside earlier this month after damaging his ankle during a freak training ground accident and Wilder told The Star: “We’re in discussion with Middlesbrough to see if we can extend that until the end of the season. But we have to make sure that we don’t extend it and then get left with a month of football from Harry. So it might be down to the medical people and people higher up. But we’d all love him back, yes.”

Chapman, who scored a hat-trick during United’s FA Cup victory over Leyton Orient last month before being ruled-out for up to four months on the eve of their second-round tie at Bolton Wanderers.

Wilder, whose side host Oldham Athletic this afternoon, added: “He was close to making a really big impression. “It was disappointing for him, for Middlesbrough and for us. But we have to make sure, after those discussions, that everything fits and is tailored for what they want and for what we want. Also, that it suits the boy.

“We’ll do what is right for all concerned of course.”