Sheffield United: Blades hold Ethan Ebanks-Landell talks

Sheffield United are holding talks with Ethan Ebanks-Landell about the possibility of a permanent move to Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder last night revealed Bramall Lane’s hierarchy opened a dialogue with the centre-half soon after his arrival on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although United hope to strike an agreement with their counterparts at Molineux when the transfer window reopens in January, Wilder acknowledged Ebanks-Landell’s future still remains unclear.

“There are discussions going on between us and Ethan all the time, and they will ramp up towards January,” the United manager said. “He has been outstanding for us, the supporters have taken to a player who is fully committed and wants to win.

“We are talking all the time, but we can’t do anything right now. There are things underway that hopefully can go forward with. He just has to get his head down and play consistent good football, which he is doing at the moment.”

Ebanks-Landell was declared surplus to requirements by Wolves following Walter Zenga’s appointment as manager in July. Wilder sought advice from the Italian’s predecessor Kenny Jackett before signing the 23-year-old who has made six appearances since joining United four weeks ago. He is expected to make his seventh when Wilder’s team visits Fleetwood Town tomorrow. Although Ebanks-Landell’s contract with Wolves expires at the end of the season, owners Fosun International could choose to active a clause tying him to the Black Country for a further 12 months unless United can negotiate his release.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Walter Zenga.

“He’s done very well and the reason why we managed to get him was the change of situation at his parent club,” Wilder continued. “He is popular in the changing room and fits in with what we want to do. Anything can happen between now and January, you never know what is going to happen at a football club.”

Meanwhile, Wilder has admitted he is disappointed but not surprised by the scandal engulfing football following a national newspaper investigation into alleged corruption within the game.

“It’s really disappointing, but I am not surprised with the amount of money that is awash at Premier League and Championship levels,” Wilder said. “It’s not a good time for football and I imagine there are a lot of nervous people out there at the moment. Hopefully they can get to the bottom of it and clear it all up.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder