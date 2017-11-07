Sheffield United: Blades have no issues with Chelsea over Jamal Blackman

Chris Wilder has argued it made “perfect sense” for Chelsea to oversee the first phase of Jamal Blackman’s recovery from a back problem, dismissing suggestions the goalkeeper should have immediately returned to South Yorkshire.

Blackman, who joined Sheffield United on a season long loan from the Premier League champions earlier this year, remained in London after suffering the injury during the visit to Queens Park Rangers a week ago.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Although the 24-year-old would ordinarily have been examined by Bramall Lane’s own medical team after being discharged from hospital, Wilder said: Chelsea took over, which you would expect them too, we were only a few miles or so away.

“He went to hospital on Tuesday and they scanned him. Apparently there we no major issues. Because we were down there at the time, it was perfect sense for him to go there. Chelsea, quite rightly, will have wanted to know what was going on anyway. We would do if we had a player out on loan and the same thing happened.”

With fears Blackman had broken a bone in his back following a collision with team mate Cameron Carter-Vickers now assuaged, Wilder has indicated he could be available for selection when United face Burton Albion later this month.

Meanwhile, United’s under-23’s travel to Sheffield Wednesday for a PDL fixture tonight. (Kick-off 7pm). Travis Binnion’s side enter the match hoping to record their fourth straight win following victories over Bolton, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.