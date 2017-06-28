Sheffield United: Blades expect Burton Albion to make John Brayford approach

Chris Wilder expects to hold talks with Nigel Clough about John Brayford’s future after revealing the defender can leave Bramall Lane.

Brayford spent last season on loan at Burton Albion and was instrumental in helping the club preserve its Championship status.

Nigel Clough brings the best out of John Brayford. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Wilder, whose predecessor Nigel Clough is now in charge at the Pirelli Stadium, said: “I would think that’s a likely avenue. He picked up their player of the year award and also with Nigel’s relationship with John.”

Clough signed Brayford, aged 29, during his spell in charge of United before taking him to Staffordshire.

“There’s all sorts of scenarios,” Wilder added. “Obviously he had a really good season under Nigel. He played his best football under Nigel, be it here or at Burton. I understand that.

“I should imagine I will be having a conversation with Nigel about John. If there’s a deal to be done, we’ll try and do it. If not, then he comes back to us and we go from there.”