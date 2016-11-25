Sheffield United: Blades do not fear Karl Robinson kick-back from Charlton Athletic

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder last night dismissed claims that Karl Robinson’s appointment by Charlton Athletic will influence tomorrow’s game between the two clubs.

Robinson, previously of MK Dons, became the seventh person to take charge at The Valley since January 2014 when he signed a two-and-a-half deal yesterday.

But Wilder, asked whether Robinson’s presence would make Charlton an even tougher proposition, replied: “They are up against us, the manager can’t step onto the pitch. You’d think him being at the game will possibly lift a few of the players’ performances but, like I say, he’s going to be up there. Not in the game.”

Although Robinson is not set to officially take charge until next week, he met Charlton’s players before training on Thursday and is scheduled to watch their game against United from the stands. The 36-year-old led MK Dons to promotion from League One two seasons ago before being relieved of his duties last month.

Wilder, who could be without Daniel Lafferty (illness) for the visit to London, held talks with Charlton about becoming their new manager over the summer before joining United instead.

Russell Slade, Robinson’s predecessor, was sacked after only 16 matches at the helm and Wilder said: “Yes, I’m disappointed to see Russ go. They’re a good side.”

Chris Wilder will be on the touchline at The Valley. Pic Jamie Tyerman/Sportimage