Sheffield United: Blades boss pledges to sign the ‘right’ rather than ‘any old’ players

Chris Wilder will not panic in the transfer market despite admitting his team would benefit from “two or three more” signings.

But the Sheffield United manager, who earlier this week learnt that Samir Carruthers faces a month on the sidelines after being injured during last weekend’s victory at Southend, is thought to have decided against recalling John Brayford from his loan at Burton Albion to bolster the League One leader’s squad.

“We could perhaps do with a couple coming in, possibly another, to give us the cover we need,” Wilder said. “But there won’t be any change for changes sake because I think that would be counter-productive. The spirit of the group is good and we don’t want anything to upset that.”

As The Star first revealed, Wilder has placed Joe Riley on his wish-list after learning Manchester United are willing to let the youngster leave Old Trafford on loan.

Daniel Lafferty is also poised to join United permanently after initially arriving on a temporary basis. The Northern Ireland international’s move from Burnley was agreed in principle before the visit to Roots Hall but a minor back problem could delay his medical.

Although the interest in Riley, who can also operate in attack, is designed to strengthen United’s options at wing-back, Albion expect Brayford to complete his season long-agreement. James Wallace is also set to remain with Tranmere Rovers while contracts talks with Stefan Scougall, whose deal expires this summer, are unlikely to take place until after the window closes on January 31.

Carruthers, who limped-off only 15 minutes into his debut at Roots Hall, will miss this weekend’s visit to Walsall after being diagnosed with strained ankle ligaments. The former MK Dons midfielder is also set to sit-out forthcoming games against Gillingham, Fleetwood Town and AFC Wimbledon but could return for the trip to Peterborough on February 11.

“We brought Samir in because he’s a quality player, someone we’ve tracked for a long time, and because we needed more in that area,” Wilder said. “Obviously, situations change but that’s something we prefer to do rather than make knee-jerk reactions. You should always treat the club’s money as if it was your own and plans things properly.

“We know what we want to do, where we want to go and the players who can get us there.”

Wilder, whose side are four points clear of second-placed Scunthorpe, added: “We’ve worked hard to get into this position and we want to make the most of it. This is an attractive place for people looking to come and play their football. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of it?”