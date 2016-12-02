Sheffield United: Billy Sharp is ready to put himself on the spot

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp will not kick-up a fuss if he is stripped of his role as the club’s penalty-taker.

But Sharp, who missed from the spot against Walsall in midweek, has revealed he is ready to take another if the opportunity arises during Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Bolton Wanderers.

Chris Wilder takes his team to Bolton Wanderers on Sunday. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite admitting manager Chris Wilder could be tempted to assess alternative candidates, the centre-forward said: “I enjoy taking penalties because it’s a chance to score a goal. So, if the chance is there again, then I’ll definitely be putting my hand-up. I want to continue taking them but I completely understand if the gaffer wants someone else to have a go. And, if that’s what he does decide, then I’ll have no problems with his decision at all.”

Sharp also missed a penalty during United’s victory over Shrewsbury Town earlier this month but his error against Jon Whitney’s side proved much more costly as Wilder’s team slipped to its first defeat in 16 League One outings.

“I’ve done something you should never do,” Sharp said. “I saw him move and just thought I’d roll it in. There was no conviction. It was poor. I won’t be doing that again. Fair play to the ‘keeper the other day. It was a good save. But the other night, that was my responsibility. It hurts to lose the run. But we’ve got to dust ourselves down and go on another.”

United return to action when they visit Bolton in the second round of the competition this weekend before hosting Swindon Town on December 10.

Sharp said: “We’ve shown a lot of grit and determination to get results. You are always going to have little bumps in the road along any journey.”