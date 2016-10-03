Shaw keen to cut out mistakes after more Tigers drama

Worksop Town boss Mark Shaw says silly mistakes are costing his side valuable points following another topsy-turvy match last weekend.

Tigers recovered from 2-0 down to take the lead against Athersley Recreation at Sandy Lane on Saturday, only to then throw that lead away with the visitors netting an 89th minute winner.

That was the fourth time in five games that Worksop have conceded crucial goals in the dying stages of games, and Shaw was again left pulling his hair out.

He said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so frustrated.

“We were controlling the game throughout, although initially I think we played into Athersley’s hands by not moving the ball around quick enough and they capitalised to score twice.

“I felt the first was offside and the second was a foul on our keeper, but they were given and there’s nothing we can do.

“We did well to come back though and when we went in front I thought we’d go on and win comfortably, but we’ve let ourselves down and the winner came from another silly mistake.”

Despite the defensive frailties, Shaw says his priority remains the acquisition of a striker who will score the goals to fire Tigers back up the table.

He said: “I’m trying so hard to bring in a goalscorer but keep getting knocked back, often at the last minute when a deal looks done.

“I’m not saying I’d rather win every game 4-3 than lose them 4-3, as we have to cut the mistakes out at the back if we’re to progress higher up the table, but more goals would be key too in terms of us getting complete control of games.”

Next up for Worksop is a Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup first round clash at home to Sheffield FC.

Sheffield are currently struggling towards the bottom of the Evo-Stik NPL Division One South with just two wins from ten games so far, and Shaw is keen to see Tigers progress.

He said: “It’s a competition I love and I really want us to do well in. It offers the players a chance to play at a league ground too at the end of the season which should be a big thing for lads at a club like ours.

“So it’ll be a tough one but I’m looking forward to it and it gives us a chance to lay some of Saturday’s demons to rest ahead of a big game at AFC Mansfield on Saturday.”