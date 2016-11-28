Shaw in positive mood after draw with high-flyers

Mark Shaw believes his Worksop Town side is slowly turning a corner after they continued their recovery from a poor run of form last weekend.

The 1-1 draw at second-placed Thackley followed a similar scoreline at Maltby Main a week eariler, that game in turn ending a run of four straight defeats in which Tigers failed to score a single goal.

But now he’s witnessed two much better displays, Shaw is far more upbeat about how things are shaping up at Sandy Lane.

He said: “We’ve played far better in these games and I’m really pleased for the lads because their work ethic and desire had never been in question when we went through the tough patch, we just weren’t having much luck.

“I’ve got to give them plenty of credit because they’ve shown lots of muscle to recover and have picked up two results that in all honesty could have been victories given how the games went.”

With regard to the Thackley game, Shaw felt his side had done enough to win the game, eventually getting a draw thanks to Connor Brunt’s 90th minute penalty.

He said: “It was a tough game played on a very heavy pitch but as at Maltby, I thought we could have walked away with all three points.

I was devastated to go a goal behind, particularly as it was due to a little mistake from Leon Loftus who has done really well for us since I had to throw him in a few weeks ago.

“But we battled back and deserved the penalty given we didn’t get what I thought was a certain penalty in the first-half, even if the one we did get may or may not have been just outside the area.”

With the rot having been stopped, Tigers fans may look at the upcoming home games with Parkgate and Barton Town Old Boys - both sides in the bottom three and with single figure points totals thus far - as being nailed on victories.

But Shaw remains cautious. He said: “We’ve taken points off most of the top sides in this division but our big problem has been inconsistency, namely following those results up with similar ones against sides lower down the table.

“But I back my players to show the same fight and hunger as they have in the last two games and if we do that we can pick up some wins.

“This is always a division where any team can take points off anyone else so although we’re up against two sides really struggling, you simply can’t take anything for granted and I won’t allow the players to do that.”

Shaw also hailed the return of Jason Clark as Worksop Town chairman, the club’s owner having taken up the role from Kev Keep last week.

Shaw said: “I worked well with Jason before in what was an incredible season for us in the Evo-Stik Premier where we finished fourth and scored a huge amount of goals. I’ve great respect for what he’s done at this club.

“He’s great to work for and communicates very well, so I hope to be able to do so again if he decides I’m the right man to help take the club forward.

“If I’m not, then I’m sure I’ll get the phone call telling me so, but if that doesn’t happen then my job is to get this team winning games and taking us forward.”