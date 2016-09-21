Shaw happy with dominant victory

Mark Shaw says Worksop Town could have won my many more goals at Harrogate Railway Athletic on Tuesday night but was nonetheless satisfied with the three points gained.

The 3-0 win was secured thanks to first-half goals from Charlie Dawes and Kyle Jordan and then a late Mitch Husbands penalty, the result moving Worksop up to 11th in the league table having played nine games.

And with a ten day gap now ahead of his team without a game, Shaw was happy to go into the break with a three point haul.

He said: “Against Harrogate we were in complete control from start to finish and should really have won it by more than just three goals.

“There’s no other way to put it other than to say we were completely dominant. In terms of possession and chances we were the better team.

“We worked the ball forward much better than we have done at times this season and deserved the reward of three points.

“In the end, the second-half was just about us keeping possession, so much so that Harrogate ended up getting a bit physical but we held our own well.

“Our shape and organisation is really good at the moment so I’m keen for us to keep that up and gain some momentum.”

With the match against league leaders Cleethorpes Town, which was initially brought forward from January 7 to this coming weekend, having now been put back to its original date, Shaw is now looking forward to giving his players a much-needed break.

He added: “They’ll have the weekend off but will train next Tuesday as we’ve a tough game at Athersley Rec coming up on October 1.

“The Cleethorpes game had to be moved again mainly due to their own facility being unavailable but with several of our players working or going away given they thought it would be a free date, it was the best thing to do anyway as it could well have been that Cleethorpes would have faced similar problems.

“We’ll now face them in January again, although even that might depend on if the weather is behaving, so it means our lads get a free weekend and it will also give us a chance to get some injuries healed ahead of the next game.

“It also gives me time to work on getting another player in who I’m really keen on signing.

“I missed out on one recently and was really disappointed but I’m confident I can add to the signings made last week.” (see page 86)

Following the Athersley Rec game, Worksop will host Sheffield FC on October 5 and then travel to AFC Mansfield on October 8.