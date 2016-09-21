Shaw hails acquisition of new Tigers signings

Mark Shaw believes the four new signings he brought in to Worksop Town last week will be key to the club pushing up the table.

The trio signed ahead of the trip to Liversedge on Saturday, with one of them, Charlie Dawes, scoring just a few minutes into his debut.

Dawes, 21, is an attacking midfield player who has joined the Tigers from Sheffield FC. He started his career at Sheffield Wednesday before signing his first pro-contract at Chesterfield.

Whilst at the Spireites he had spells on loan at Matlock and Macclesfield and after leaving Chesterfield he returned to Matlock and also played for Stalybridge Celtic before joining Sheffield.

Centre-half Jack Andrews has signed club from Heanor Town. He started at Nottingham Forest, during which time he had a spell on loan at Boston United. After leaving Forest he joined Alfreton Town, having a loan spell at Grantham Town. He then joined Rainworth Miners Welfare before signing for Heanor.

Hartfield, the son of former Sheffield United player Charlie Hartfield, is a midfield player whose previous club was Frickley. He has also played for Sheffield FC and Hallam.

The fourth signing was attacking player Jonathan Fusco, another who started his career with Sheffield Wednesday and was most recently with Parkgate.

Shaw said: “Charlie’s the kind of player I want to have here and I’ve kept in contact with him since he was on trial here last year.

“Jack can play at left-back or centre-half and I don’t think has had a fair crack at the whip at the clubs he’s been at so far.

“Like Jack, Callum gives us some depth where we need it and Jonathan Fusco is a powerful and pacy player who wants to learn his trade.

“All four will be great additions for us.”