Season ends in defeat for Worksop Town

Two second half Thackley goals brought Worksop Town’s 2016/17 campaign to a disappointing finish.

The visitors to Sandy Lane departed with all three points in the final game of the NCEL Premier season, Tigers going down 2-0.

Worksop concluded their fixtures sitting 13th in the table after a seven-game winless streak.

Goals from Luke Robinson in the 68th minute and Mike Garrod in the 86th minute gave Thackley victory.

The game started with very few chances between either sides and in an even first half both defences gave nothing away.

The visitors could’ve taken the lead in their only chance of the first half as forward Garrod went through on goal and hit a fierce shot but Man of the Match Jon Kennedy produced a stunning save to keep the score line 0-0.

The best chance for the hosts before the break came from a short corner by Kyle Jordan to Matt Parkin, who played a great one-two back to Jordan who then directed his run towards goal and a fierce shot from the Worksop talisman was cleared off the line.

The Tigers started the second half more brightly and could’ve taken the lead in the 53rd minute, Jordan Hodder sending a great ball over the top to Matt Parkin and his first touch was second to none before he squared the ball to the unmarked Jerome Slew who skewed wide of the visitor’s goal.

Jordan was at the centre of another great chance in the 65th minute, the striker sent a great through ball over the top to the threatening Slew who outpaced the Thackley defence, the winger steadied himself before lashing his shot just over the bar.

The visitors took the lead three minutes later, there was a mix up in the Worksop defence and Luke Robinson pounced on a loose ball to lob the on-coming Kennedy to give the Yorkshire side the advantage.

Thackley went on to double their lead four minutes before the end, Garrod beat the offside trap and went through on goal and the striker tucked the ball under Kennedy when one on one to wrap up all three points for the visitors.

An encouraging display from young Jacob Rickards will certainly give room for optimism moving forward, the 17-year-old showed showed glimpses of real maturity and potential completing his first 90 minutes for the club in his time with the senior side.

The signs are certainly there for a bright future and fans will also be enthused to see how Mason Gee continues his development after showing some neat touches and skill during his 20 minute cameo.

Worksop line up: Kennedy, Hodder, Wankiewicz, Lawrence, Weston (Murdoch 88), Parkin (Gee 69), Waddle, Rickards, Loftus, Jordan, Slew (Pickersgill 84)

Unused sub: Birch

Bookings: Slew 72nd

Attendance: 270