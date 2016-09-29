Scott: Mentality key to Tigers’ success

Adam Scott says taking the right mentality into matches will be crucial if Worksop Town are to overcome their inconsistent league form.

Tigers sit 11th in the NCEL Premier Division standings but have been dogged by hit-and-miss performances throughout the campaign so far.

And attacking midfielder Scott admits it’s been as frustrating for the Tigers players as it has been for manager Mark Shaw.

He said: “It’s obviously difficult for us because we seem to be playing better against the teams higher up the league and then struggling more against the ones from lower down.

“We’ve had a few injuries which obviously hasn’t helped things given key players have often been missing, but we’ve frequently had really good performances followed up by poor ones.

“So it’s frustrating for us as players because we never go into any game thinking the opposition will be poor, it’s perhaps just that we prepare better mentally for the bigger games and that reflects in the performances.

“If we can get the mental aspect of things right then we can beat anyone in this league but if we don’t then anyone can beat us, that’s the nature of this division.

“Nobody ever tries any less harder but sometimes we’re just not doing enough in games.”

Scott has been in impressive form since arriving from Staveley Miners Welfare in the summer and has been pleasantly surprised by his positive impact on the team.

He has contributed ten goals in all competitions so far as well as several assists, benefiting from the attacking style of football Shaw likes to play.

He said: “I had a full pre-season for the first time in a few years which has made a massive difference for me as I feel like I’m much fitter and when that’s the case I produce far better performances.

“I must admit I didn’t expect to score as many goals as I have as I tend to get a lot more pleasure out of assists so it’s a bonus really, but as long as the team is winning it doesn’t bother me how the goals come.

“I know we’ve got a really good side here and once key players like Steve Woolley and Ross Henshaw are back to full fitness I think we’ll be very strong.

“It’s taking time for us to gel and tick but I think once that happens we’ll take some stopping as long as we can stay largely injury free, which often relies more on luck than anything else.”

Worksop return to action after a ten-day break when they host Athersley Recreation on Saturday, with Scott feeling refreshed by not having had a match for the best part of two weeks.

He said: “It can work both ways in that the lads can come back refreshed and raring to go or a bit sluggish and not up to speed, but we’ve had some good training sessions this week so I’m confident we’ll be ready.

“The break came at a good time for us given some of the knocks we’ve been carrying so we’ll be looking to hit the ground running against Athersley.”