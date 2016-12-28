Scott keen for Tigers revenge

Adam Scott says Worksop Town’s players are keen to gain revenge over Clipstone when the two teams meet for the second match in their festive double-header.

The Tigers winger felt aggrieved to have been on the losing side in Boxing Day’s 3-0 defeat at the Lido Ground, believing the scoreline was harsh on the visitors.

And the rematch on January 2 poses a great chance for Scott and his team-mates to put the record straight.

He said: “It was a strange game on Boxing Day because for large spells we battered them, and had we got the first goal it could have been a different story.

“We had lots of corners in the first-half that we couldn’t convert and in the end I don’t think the result was a fair reflection on how we played.”

That result was the first time Tigers have been defeated in the league since Jon Kennedy took over as player/manager due to Mark Shaw’s ongoing suspension, and Scott feels results and performances since the change have been encouraging.

He said: “Nothing drastic has changed, it might just be that the lads are playing with a bit less pressure than before, which seems to be bringing the best out of the younger players in particular.

“Kendo hasn’t done anything out of the ordinary, he’s just tried to keep the squad together as much as he can and encouraged us to go out there and express ourselves.

“I think he deserves lots of credit because he’s taken on something that he probably wasn’t expecting to have to take on and he’s taken to it really well, which is great to see.”

A recent cut to the playing budget at Sandy Lane has already seen some of Tigers’ higher-paid squad members depart, with Connor Brunt, Charlie Dawes, Mark Fereday, Jack Andrews and Henry Sibenge all having left the club in recent weeks.

Scott, however, says he has no intention of joining them.

He said: “The budget cuts haven’t made too much difference to me anyway so I’m not looking to leave, but even if they had, to be honest I’m keen to have a full season here and see what I can achieve.

“The pull of playing in front of 350-400 people on a regular basis is a key part of it and the fans have been brilliant with me since I arrived.

“Even when there was some interest from Shaw Lane, who play a level higher, I was still keen to remain here as although things have dropped for us in terms of results and our league position since the start of the season, I’m enjoying it and want to see where we can finish as a team.”

With regard to Shaw’s suspension, Scott remains as in the dark as his team-mates in terms of the events surrounding it and when the issue might be resolved, but in the meantime is keen to help maintain some positive momentum.

He added: “It was a strange situation to find ourselves in and we haven’t really been told a great deal, but we just have to keep our heads down and play well and if things get sorted out off the field then so be it.”