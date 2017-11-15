Ryan Hindley happy as Worksop Town get battling point against AFC Mansfield

Worksop Town and AFC Mansfield played out a 1-1 draw at Sandy Lane following a hard fought match between two physical sides.

The Bulls took the lead with a crashing drive on 64 minutes through Craig Mitchell’s long-range effort.

But captain Steve Woolley scored an outstanding equaliser after he smashed in a 25 yard free-kick.

The performance left Tigers boss Ryan Hindley happy with his side’s performance.

“I think the difference between an extra two points gained this evening is a magnificent performance from their goalkeeper,” he said.

“They are a good side, very well drilled. We’ve seen two wonder strikes tonight and it’s been a great advert for this league,

“I think if you’d asked our visitors if they would have taken a point pre-match they would have.

“Based on our own performance after Saturday we are happy with a point as well’.

Hindley also priased the performance of Wooley.

He said: “To he honest he might be the first 32 year-old to get a move into the Football League the way he’s going.

“Steve has been different class for years and he’s getting better with age, it was a proper skipper’s performance tonight from him and I’m delighted.”

Young Callum Fielding produced yet another encouraging performance in goal, while Mitch Husbands and Conor Higginson returned from injury.

Matty Templeton also made his debut for the club at left wing back,

Hindley added: “I’m delighted with our squad at the minute, I’m very proud of Callum’s performance again too.

“I’m praising their goalkeeper but I’m looking at our 17 year-old, who’s got the ability to go as high as he wants to in the game.

“He’ll learn his craft with us, but don’t be surprised if Callum Fielding ends up in the Football League.”