Ryan Hindley delighed as Worksop Town seal comeback win

Delighted boss Ryan Hindley praised his Worksop Town players after they twice came from behind to beat Bridlington Town.

Bridlington went ahead through a Fraser Papprill header befor Worksop levelled fromthe spot after Jake Currie had been pushed in the box.

The visitors went ahead again through a cool finish from Brett Agnew, before Jake Currie squeezed in a second equaliser on the 75th minute.

And he capped a great comeback win when he smashed home a deserved winner late on.

Hindley said: “Out of respect for their very good side we changed the system tonight and we’ve matched them.

“We’re going to enjoy this win, the boys deserved that win, they’ll get the plaudits but they’ve got to put them to bed and be ready to go again Saturday’.

“It was a clear penalty for me, he’s pushed Cuzza in the chest and you just can’t do that, as for the front two I’m delighted.

“They’re all great characters as well. The front two tonight showed their real class and ability,

“I’m happy with the pace we have up top now and Cuzza has put his self about brilliantly tonight and deserves all the accolades that he’s going to get as does Simmo, at times they were simply unplayable’.

With Athersley now the visitors to Sandy Lane on Saturday the manager gave no secrets away as to what formation he will be using after a very impressive win.

He said : “The 3-5-2 has worked tonight but if you’re going to have any success at this level you need flexibility.

“We tried a Plan A on Saturday and it worked and Plan B has worked tonight, this Saturday who knows it might be A, B or C.”