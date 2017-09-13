RUMOUR MILL: Arsenal target Karim Benzema set to sign bumper contract with Real Madrid

Here are today’s biggest rumours from the world of football.
They include news that Arsenal target Karim Benzema is set to sign a bumper new contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid with a £900m buyout clause
Here are today’s biggest rumours from the world of football.
They include news that Arsenal target Karim Benzema is set to sign a bumper new contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid with a £900m buyout clause
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.