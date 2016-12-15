Returning Denton believes Sandy Lane can be a fortress for Worksop Town

Craig Denton came wait to return to Sandy Lane on Saturday, a ground he believes can be a fortress for Worksop Town.

Denton has been brought back to the club to assist caretaker manager Jon Kennedy, during first team boss Mark Shaw’s suspension.

The move came after the sudden departure of Kennedy’s previous assistant Lee Walshaw, who has taken up a job with Sheffield United.

While Denton, who was formerly involved with Tigers as a head coach, can’t say how long he’ll be with the club this time round, he’s delighted to be back.

“It was a surprise to be honest, to get the call from Kendo,” he said.

“I always keep an eye on the website and Twitter and follow the club’s scores and it was a bit of a shock when Kendo got in touch, but I jumped at the chance to make a return.”

Denton was brought to the club by Shaw in July 2015 and departed after around a year.

Since his summer exit he has worked at Shirebrook Town as joint manager and gained a position with Chesterfield’s academy.

But his fondness for Worksop and the chance to come back as an assistant was too good to pass up, even if the length of time he’ll spend in the role is shrouded in uncertainty.

“When I was here before I was head coach and for my coaching developing, getting the opportunity to take up an assistant role was a step up, that was a big bonus,” he said.

“I wasn’t here long but it was quite close to home and I know the fans and the players.

“I can’t comment on the situation at the club at the moment, but Kendo has asked me to come in and support him with first team affairs.

“If it’s temporary, it’s temporary.

“If not, depending how successful Jon is, I don’t know if he would want the job, but there would be a lot of interest in it.

“Mark is still the manager at the club, so it’s all up in the air.

“I spoke to the club but just about my roles and duties.”

Denton’s hope is that his presence will be a reassuring one and he can make a positive impact on the team, who are unbeaten in five and made it two wins on the bounce with a 4-1 victory at Garforth on Saturday.

“I hope I can bring a bit of stability and add value to the current team,” he said.

“They’ve had a couple of good results, the players are buying into Jon and what he’s asking them to do.

“We want to win every game.

“I can’t wait to get back to Sandy Lane, they’ve got a great group of fans, and I know this gets mentioned a lot but they’re diehard fans who want to see the team succeed.

“It’s a bit of a fortress when you’re winning games.”

Worksop Town host Hemsworth Miners Welfare on Saturday at 3pm at Sandy Lane.