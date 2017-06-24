Rainworth coup as Worksop ace Waddle joins Wrens

Rainworth MW have pulled off a major coup with the signing of Worksop Town skipper Jack Waddle.

The 23-year-old left-sided midfielder, son of former England star Chris, has already been described as a big loss for the Tigers, where last season he not only skippered the side but also won the Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year awards.

A former Chesterfield youngster, Waddle was released by the Spireites in 2013 having enjoyed a loan spell with Sheffield FC.

After a short spell playing abroad he returned to Sheffield, before linking up with Worksop in 2014, and becoming a crowd favourite with the Sandy Lane faithful.

Delighted Wrens boss Craig Denton enthused: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Jack has decided to join up with us for the coming season.

“The fact that he won those awards with Worksop last season shows you that he is a real diamond.

“Jack is a close friend of mine, and I speak to him on a day to day basis. He’s a player who gives his all, who really works his socks off, and is the ideal type of player I want at this club.”