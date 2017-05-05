Rainworth appoint Denton and Poulter as management team

Craig Denton and Rob Poulter have been appointed the new management team at Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Denton was previously assistant manager to Jon Kennedy at Worksop Town until the end of the 2016/17 season.

But, following a last day defeat to Thackley on Saturday, the pair decided not to continue in their roles.

Rainworth parted company with Julian Watts and Ady Smith earlier in the week after their season came to an end.

The Wrens struggled in the NCEL Premier for the majority of the campaign, avoiding relegation by four points.