Quaker Lane resident makes complaint about ‘noisy’ Worksop Town fans

Worksop Town can not only lay claim to the biggest fanbase in the NCEL but the noisiest too, after supporters sparked a complaint from a local resident on Saturday.

Tigers have confirmed that at half-time of their game at Liversedge last weekend, an official from the West Yorkshire club informed them that a neighbour had made a complaint about the noise at the Clayborn ground on Quaker Lane, Cleckheaton.

A club spokesman told the Worksop Guardian: “The club can confirm that at half-time the Liversedge club secretary asked our match secretary Paul Stacey if he would ask Tigers fans to stop banging on the pitch perimeter fencing as part of their singing, as Liversedge had received a complaint about the noise the fans were making.

“They were not being requested to stop chanting, just to stop banging on the pitch perimeter fencing as that was the noise that was proving to be a particular irritation to the neighbour.

“Paul had a word with the fans explaining what had happened and Tigers fans duly complied with the request in the second half.”

The 158-strong crowd was the highest attendance at Clayborn this season.

Worksop Town, who lost the game 3-2 thanks to a last minute Liversedge winner, have averaged the highest attendances in the NCEL Premier since their voluntary relegation to the division in 2014.

This season the average attendance at Sandy Lane is 463, more than double the crowds attracted by Handsworth Parramore, the second biggest fanbase in the division.

The top six biggest crowds of the season have all involved Tigers, who can take more than 100 supporters to some away games.ea

Mark Shaw’s men sit 12th in the NCEL Premier table so far this season and are in action tonight at Harrogate Railway Athletic, before a home game on Saturday 1st October against Athersley Recreation.