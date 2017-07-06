Positives for Tigers boss Hindley on Retford return

New Worksop Town boss Ryan Hindley took his side to his old stomping ground for their first pre-season fixture and returned with plenty of positives in a 1-1 draw.

Hindley was encouraged by his new-look Tigers’ performance on what could have been a tricky start against the newly relegated Badgers, having not done much ball work so far this summer.

Hindley said: “Energy levels were good tonight (Wednesday). If it wasn’t for their goalkeeper it could have been a convincing win for us.

“I think we can get better with the football but that comes with more sessions and games; that’s the first one of another eight to come.”

As a former Retford player too, Hindley was relieved to get his first game out the way.

“It was nice to come back here and good to see a lot of people,” said Hindley. “I’m happy I must say, it’s pre-season and you never know what can happen to be honest.

“Although I am a little disappointed in the fact we had Matty Thompson come off with a thigh strain and Steve Wankiewicz with a tight hamstring, but precautions were taken.

“We’ve got Michael Trench, Jon Kennedy and Sam Liversidge still come into the group.”

With a lot of new boys on show - and almost two different line ups for each half - the boss was pleased in a game that saw only goalkeeper Callum Fielding and centre half Jed Phillips see out the full 90 minutes,

“I was delighted with Mitch Husbands for the 65 minutes he played in midfield, Matty Parkin impressed me and Jed Phillips did really really well,” said Hindley. “Jack Hague came into the side tonight and did well too having not trained with us yet. A lot of people have been away on holiday so it’s important we keep training hard.

“We’ve got another session planned tomorrow with some more ball work and a cool down so we just need to be patient and everything will start to bare fruits by the end of the month.”

Tigers entertain a Sheffield Wednesdays under-23s side on Monday, July 10th at Sandy Lane (7pm kick off).