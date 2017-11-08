Search

OPINION: Barrie McKay shines brightest in Total Football Show

Barrie McKay of Nottingham Forest - Pic By James Williamson
Nottingham Forest supporters witnessed their side’s best performance of the season on Saturday with a 4-0 demolition of QPR.

Here, Reds fan and blogger Steve Corry shines the light on one of Mark Warburton’s star performers against the Hoops.