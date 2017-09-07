‘New’ Worksop signing hopes third time’s a charm

One of Worksop Town’s ‘new’ signings hopes he gets a chance to remind them of the player he was two years ago.

Conor Higginson has returned to Sandy Lane having signed on dual registration terms from Spalding.

He believes it’s a move that benefits both clubs and himself.

And after scoring twice on his latest Tigers debut the man who helped them reach the Evo-Stik Premier play-offs in 2014 explained how and why he found himself back with Worksop.

“The move came about after a quick chat with Ryan, he expressed an interest in getting me back to Worksop and I was more than keen,” he said.

“Luckily the move happened really quickly.

“I had been struggling at Spalding to recover from a calf injury and they needed me to get some game time so the move suites all parties.

“I’m really chuffed to be back.”

Higginson made his return in Saturday’s 5-0 mauling of NCEL Premier bottom side Clipstone, adding his 43rd and 44th goals for the club.

It was just like old times for the attacker, who first signed under Mark Shaw in 2013.

“To be honest it didn’t feel any different, there are still some familiar faces in the squad so it kind of felt like I’d never been away,” he said.

“I was delighted with the reception I received from the Tigers away support on Saturday, I’m just hoping they give me the time I need to prove to them I’m still the same player that was captain of the club two years ago.”

The game at Clipstone was his third debut, thanks to a spell away from Sandy Lane when they initially dropped down to the NCEL Premier.

He joined Gainsborough Trinity in the summer of 2014 before coming back to Worksop in November.

The forward departed once more in the summer of 2016, joining Handsworth Parramore for a brief stint before signing for Spalding.

Higginson says he was out to impress last weeked and he’s excited about rekindling his ‘special’ relationship with the supporters.

“To score two on my thid debut for the club was extremely satisfying,” he said.

“To be fair a scoring return was all I was thinking about in the build up to the game.

“Luckily I got into the right positions early in the second half and scored two in 10 minutes so hopefully I can keep the goal scoring run going.

“The second time I left the club was probably the most difficult footballing decision I have ever had to make because of my relationship with the supporters at Worksop, they have been through thick and thin with me at the club and I know every high and low I have experienced as a player has been felt amongst them too.

“I’m hoping over the next few weeks I can get around to having a chat with everybody again and start to rebuild that special bond we had before.”

And having secured top four finishes in his first, second and third seasons as a Tiger, he sees the potential for another promotion challenge.

“Looking at the start we have had to the season I think it gives us a platform to build on,” he told the Guardian.

“I think if we can put together a good run of wins going into the colder months we have a great chance to come out on top.

“In all honesty I don’t think the league is a strong as previous years so with the talent that’s in the squad we have a really good chance of getting promoted this time round.”

Higginson and Worksop host Aylestone Park in the FA Vase on Saturday at Sandy Lane.