New boy Dawes relishing challenge at Worksop Town

New Worksop Town signing Charlie Dawes says the style of football the Tigers play was key to him making the move to Sandy Lane.

Dawes, 21, has scored twice in his first two Worksop games having signed last week.

And having been chased by manager Mark Shaw for some time, Dawes was happy to finally make the move.

He said: “I had a trial game here last year in pre-season and scored a good goal and played quite well.

“In the end I signed for Matlock but Mark Shaw stayed in touch with me and when the chance came up to move here I was happy to do so because Worksop like to play good, attacking football which suits me, and which is quite different to so many non-league clubs.

“I’ve been at Sheffield FC but things haven’t really worked out for me there so I asked them if I could come here on a dual registration deal which they agreed to.”

Dawes began his career in Sheffield Wednesday’s academy before eventually signing for Chesterfield.

He made his professional debut for the Spireites in a Football League Trophy game against Scunthorpe but was released at the end of his contract in 2015.

He returned to Matlock Town, where he’d also spent time on loan, and has also turned out for Stalybridge Celtic as well as Sheffield.

He said: “The management changed at Matlock in the summer and unfortunately they chose not to keep me on this season.

“Obviously I want to play at as high a level I can and hopefully I can do well with Worksop and see what happens. Ideally it would be good to go higher with them.

“I’ve definitely enjoyed it so far. The first game went well and I got the opening goal and was happy with how I played even though we didn’t get the win.

“Then against Harrogate I was pleased to get another goal and this time the performance was much better as a whole and we deserved the victory.

“I’ve not really played at this level before so it will be a learning curve me. From what I’ve been told this division has a few really strong teams in it so it’s a good challenge for us to get promoted.

“So hopefully I can do well for Worksop and help them up the table.

“It will be good to have a weekend free this week to give the players a chance to rest but we’ll be back training next week and raring to go for the next game.”