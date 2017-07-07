Neighbourly dispute - Rockware say Worksop Town FC owe them £10k

A cash row has erupted between two major local sporting institutions on Sandy Lane, Worksop

Rockware Glass Sports and Social Club allege that the Tigers owe just shy of £10,000 for over 200 training and coaching sessions held at the Glassworks.

The non-profit organisation hosts grassroots cricket and football clubs, including juniors and leases the Glassworks facility from the MBA factory on the site.

There are currently 13 local teams using the facility.

Rockware say they have invoices going back as far as 2014 that remain unpaid, after Tigers used the ground for first team training, ladies team sessions, academy coaching and soccer schools.

The two parties had a meeting in January but have failed to reach a resolution, leading to criticism of Worksop Town on social media by members of other clubs who use the Glassworks.

A spokesman for Rockware said: “We have attempted resolve this issue, which is disappointing as we worked hard to accommodate them in their hour of need.

“Our aim is not to cause undue problems for Worksop Town but Rockware Glass Sports and Social Club is a non-profit organisation and the money owed is hampering our progress as we look to provide the best possible facilities for the other teams and individuals who use the ground.”

Worksop Town are remaining tight lipped on the situation.

A club spokesman told the Guardian: “We cannot comment at this stage.”