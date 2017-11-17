Mark Warburton expecting a tough challenge for Nottingham Forest

Forest boss Mark Warburton expects a tough challenge from struggling Birmingham City this weekend.

The Blues have picked up just one point from their last four fixtures and currently sit inside the relegation zone with just three wins all season.

But, despite those woes, Birmingham have gained 11 of their 12 points total at St Andrews.

Warburton said: “It will be a difficult challenge. They have had a tough run of results, which we had earlier in the season, so I would imagine the management team have worked hard on strengthening their unity and togetherness.

“They will be very keen to make the right impression in front of their own fans and we have to be prepared for that.

“They have some very talented individual players, are a strong outfit who are hurting a little bit at the moment and will be keen to rectify that so we know what we face.”

Forest won three of their last five games going into the international break and are currently just two points outside the play-off places.