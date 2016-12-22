Kennedy keen to keep Tigers squad together

Jon Kennedy says he hopes as many of Worksop Town’s squad as possible will stay at the club despite recent budget cuts.

Goalkeeper Kennedy is in charge of the team whilst manager Mark Shaw is suspended by the club, and saw a good run of results extended by a 5-2 win at home to Hemsworth last weekend.

But whilst the budget cuts may mean one or two departures, Kennedy is keen for continuity to play a big part for however long he is in charge.

He said: “Because the lads have had two or three years of great coaching from Mark Shaw, I’ve told them to use that knowledge and to go and express themselves on the pitch.

“It’s working well so far and it’s keeping some consistency on the pitch whilst everything gets sorted out. I’d rather have that than good players constantly coming in and out.

“Most of the lads have agreed to stay despite the budget cuts which is really good, and hopefully the fans will still come and watch as we’re playing some good football.”

As he plans for the Boxing Day visit to Clipstone, Kennedy feels he has a squad at his disposal which will be sufficiently competitive for as long as he is at the helm.

He added: “Sometimes fans haven’t seen the full potential of these lads but there are some really good players here.

“Rather than doing too much training between now and Boxing Day, I’ll be trusting the players to keep themselves in good shape over Christmas and that will show in their performances.

“Some lads are carrying niggles so a short break will probably help.”