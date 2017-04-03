Kennedy disappointed as Tigers lose out to Wrens

Worksop Town player-manager Jon Kennedy says he was left disappointed in the manner of their 2-0 defeat to Rainworth Miners Welfare on Saturday.

The Tigers were disappointing in the first-half and went into the interval 1-0 down courtesy of a Matt Harris strike in the eighth minute, and despite an improved display in the second-half, Rainworth added the killer goal through Declan Brewin with eight minutes to go.

And Kennedy was left unimpressed by what he’d seen having sought a positive reaction to the 3-0 defeat to Athersley Recreation three days earlier.

He said: “After the way we started the game I don’t think we deserved anything to be honest. It wasn’t the reaction I was looking for after Wednesday night.

“The only positives I can take from today’s game is that we didn’t lose 5-0 like last time we played them. Apart from that it was just another game for the young lads to learn from, but it was a disappointing performance all round.

“We huffed and puffed but we never really looked like scoring, the chances we created were half chances.

“Jack Hawkins had probably the best chance where he was unlucky, on any other day it could’ve gone in, but apart from that we didn’t create enough.”

Worksop remained 11th in the league after Saturday’s defeat as Liversedge lost 4-2 at home to Cleethorpes. Bottesford Town and Garforth Town both have a game in hand and can leapfrog Worksop in the league if they win their game in hand.

The Tigers have now lost two on the spin and haven’t scored in either matches, so Kennedy will be a looking for a response from his players in Saturday’s game at Sandy Lane against Bridlington Town.