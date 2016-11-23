Keep stands down as Worksop chairman but will remain involved as Clark returns

Kev Keep has insisted he will not walk away from Worksop Town despite stepping down from the position of chairman.

Keep will work alongside owner and new chairman Jason Clark and has opened the door to the possibility of one day taking on the role again.

Clark, who joined the club in 2010, has always retained a majority share in Worksop since announcing his own departure two years ago.

The two have been in discussions over recent weeks and a statement issued on the club website announced the changes on Wednesday.

Keep, along with Anne Keep and Stan Emmerson, resigned from the trust board last week but remains committed to helping the club.

“After consultation with the club owner, Jason Clark is taking over and I’m taking a step to one side at this moment in time, away from the position of chairman,” Keep told the Worksop Guardian.

“I’m not stepping away from the club. I’ve still got a role at the club alongside Jason.

“He’s already made that quite clear that he wants me alongside him to work within the structure of the club.

“Jason is taking on the reins in the job he trusted me to do. It’s an honour to me because he hasn’t got someone to come in and take my place.”

Clark, CEO of data storage company Proact, left the club in 2014 due to Worksop’s lack of a home and his growing commitments away from the game.

“Jason still lives down in London so I imagine I’ll be the eyes and ears on match days, represent the club on away games, among other tasks,” said Keep.

“I’m not sure how long it will be for. Until we get it on an even-keel once more it’s an open book at this moment in time. I’ve agreed to work alongside Jason.”

Clark faces a similar challenge to the one he did in 2014 with Worksop still searching for a home to call their own.

Keep said: “The fact of where we play is a big factor. In a shared facility like we have, we have to be grateful to Pete Whitehead.

“He’s always been open with me. He’s always answered questions professionally with me.

“Pete brought us back to Worksop. I know it’s of a cost to the trust but at the end of the day we are playing in Worksop.”

And added: “Jason has always said he would not let the club fold. He’s proud he owns the fourth oldest club in the world. I know that for a fact.

“He will not let Worksop Town go under. It’s a massive season for Worksop Town, probably the biggest for sustainability.

“It needs people to come forward. It was making me ill taking on all that responsibility.”

Keep remains in constant dialogue with Clark and wanted to put on record his thanks to all those who have supported him over the years.

“I’d like to thank all the people who have been in touch who appreciate what I’ve done for Worksop Town,” said Keep.

“The friends I’ve met on my travels are all very good people. It’s been a hard decision to make.”