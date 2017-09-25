Jordan puts Tigers on Wembley trail

A second-half double by man-of-the-match Kyle Jordan put Worksop Town into the first round proper of the FA Vase.

Jordan struck after the break to complete a 3-0 win over Kirby Muxlowe after Alec Denton gave the Tigers a first-half advantage.

It took Jordan’s tally to four goals in three games to the delight of the home fans.

Worksop started the opening stages the brighter side.

Midfielder Jack Barnett hit a curling strike towards goal and when the visitors’ keeper spilled the ball, Jordan went close to an opener.

The hosts broke the deadlock eight minutes before the interval.

A good spell of football ended with Tigers’ striker Denton prodding home from close range.

Defender Sam Liversidge’s fine header beat the keeper and also the bar as Worksop pressed for a second.

They continued to look the more dangerous side in the second period.

Jordan’s ball over the top into Micah Bishop’s path allowed the winger to burst clear before crashing a great strike narrowly wide.

A powerful header from the edge of the area, however, saw the Tigers double their lead in the 65th minute.

Jordan’s effort looped over the keeper to give the Tigers the firm edge in the tie.

The striker then secured a place in the first round in the 82nd minute.

Jordan Turner showed strength and skill before laying the ball to Jordan, who drilled a terrific low shot home.

The victory was deserved as the hosts bossed the closing stages, winning every tackle and producing a solid defensive display for a second successgive clean sheet.

Worksop Town: Alexander, Woolley (capt) (Davies), Chapell, Jepson, Liversidge, Phillips, Higginson (Hodder), Barnett, Denton (Turner), Jordan, Bishop. Subs not used: Boyd, Valente.