‘I want us to win the title’ says Wilder

Chris Wilder admits he will not be content simply with winning promotion as his team closes in on a return to the Championship.

Sheffield United enter this evening’s game against Coventry City knowing that victory would guarantee them a top two finish if Oxford beat third-placed Fleetwood Town.

But Wilder, pictured with Caolan Lavery, wants to lift the League One title

But Wilder, the League One leaders’ manager, is intent on securing the title too.

“We’ve never looked to be second best to anybody in this division. We want to be the number one team.

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position to do that and the players haven’t shied away from it. It’s been a ridiculous amount of time for us to be in this division. You don’t enter a race to come second or third do you?”

United strengthened their grip at the top of the table when, after overcoming Millwall eight days ago, both Bolton Wanderers and Uwe Rosler’s side failed to win last weekend.

Chris Wilder says his team is powering towards the finishing line: Robin Parker/Sportimage

After watching his squad collect 25 points from their last 11 outings, Wilder added: “I think we are powering towards the finishing line. Some clubs are stumbling. We’ve taken a step up in terms of the training intensity and for us, as a staff, to see that now fills us with belief and excitement going into the last month.

“We’ve got to get the job done but we’ve not shied away from it, as a group, about talking what our targets are. We’re not an arrogant bunch.”

United, who yesterday confirmed Caolan Lavery (pictured left) will miss the rest of the season through injury, have not lifted a title since 1982.

Asked if it would be special to win promotion on home soil, Wilder said: “I don’t think you can work out where to do it. You just try and take it.”